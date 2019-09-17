China to auction 10,000 tonnes of reserve pork on Sept 19 -notice

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China will auction 10,000 tonnes of pork from its state reserves on September 19, according to an official notice published on Tuesday on the website of the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center.

The state sale comes amid a huge shortage of supplies of the country’s favourite meat following a severe outbreak of disease in the world’s largest hog herd.

The frozen pork includes meat imported from Denmark, Germany, France and the United States, according to the notice.