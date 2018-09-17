China commerce ministry seeks secure pork supplies over holidays

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) -

* China’s Ministry of Commerce asked local authorities to control the spread of African swine fever, and secure supplies of pork during coming holidays, said a statement published on the ministry’s website on Monday

* The notice highlighted Beijing’s concern that recent outbreaks of the deadly disease might further tighten supplies of the nation’s favorite meat and drive up prices

* The ministry asked local commerce bureaus to closely watch prices and supplies of pork, and maintain normal circulation of the meat and its substitutes, according to the statement

* China has taken a series of measures including banning trade of live hogs from the infected regions and neighboring provinces, after more than a dozen African swine fever cases have been reported in the nation since early August

* Pork prices in the country’s populous south have already risen amid tightening supplies (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)