China ministry says Beijing must be supplied with enough pork

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing must be supplied with sufficient amounts of pork, after recent outbreaks of African swine fever in the country.

The order was given by Vice minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen during a visit to Hebei province, near the capital, the ministry’s website said. He also asked the authorities in Hebei to strengthen supervision of transporting live animals and dealing with restaurant leftovers. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Edmund Blair)