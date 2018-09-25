FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
September 25, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

China ministry says Beijing must be supplied with enough pork

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing must be supplied with sufficient amounts of pork, after recent outbreaks of African swine fever in the country.

The order was given by Vice minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen during a visit to Hebei province, near the capital, the ministry’s website said. He also asked the authorities in Hebei to strengthen supervision of transporting live animals and dealing with restaurant leftovers. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.