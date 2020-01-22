China to continue selling state frozen pork reserves after Lunar New Year -notice

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China will continue selling state frozen pork reserves after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, said a notice on the website for the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center on Wednesday.

Beijing released 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from the reserves on Tuesday to increase supplies during the national holiday, when pork consumption typically spikes.

Since early December, China has released more than 200,000 tonnes from the frozen reserves, after African swine fever cut more than a fifth from the country’s pork production last year. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)