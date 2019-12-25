China to sell 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from reserves on Dec 27 -notice

HONG KONG, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it will sell 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Dec. 27, in the latest move to ensure supplies ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

The move, announced in a notice posted on the website of the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center, followed a previous sale of 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Dec. 23. (Reporting by Zhang Min and Roxanne Liu in Beijing, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Hugh Lawson)