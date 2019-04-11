UPDATE 1-China's 2019 pork production to fall 30 pct - Rabobank analyst

(Adds detail, comment)

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China’s 2019 pork output will fall by 30 percent compared with the prior year after an epidemic of incurable African swine fever spread throughout the world’s largest hog herd, a Rabobank analyst said.

Production is seen at around 38 million tonnes versus 54 million tonnes last year, Justin Sherrard, global strategist for animal protein at Rabobank, told Reuters, citing the company’s latest forecast.

China, which produces about half of the world’s pork, has reported about 120 outbreaks of the disease since August last year but many in the industry say it is much worse than reported.

The disease kills almost all pigs infected though it is not harmful to people. There is no vaccine or cure.

China’s agriculture ministry said last month that the national pig herd in February had fallen 16.6 percent year-on-year, and sow stocks were down more than 19 percent.

The number is much higher in some regions however. Stocks of breeding pigs in major Chinese hog producing region Shandong plunged 41 percent in the seven months to February, provincial authorities said.

Pig prices have soared, with rising pork prices driving consumer inflation in March to its highest since October 2018, data showed on Thursday.

The drop in production will mean China will have to increase pork imports by 1.5 million tonnes to around 4 million tonnes, sucking in all available supplies from the global market, Rabobank analyst Sherrard said.

Domestic production and imports of other animal proteins like poultry, beef, mutton and seafood will also increase to partially close the gap, the analyst said, but there could still be a gap of as much as 10 million tonnes, he said.

“It doesn’t matter which protein you look at, the ability of those to ramp up quickly is limited,” said Sherrard, describing the situation as unprecedented.

He said the disease was also spreading rapidly throughout south east Asia, with Cambodia reporting its first case last week after the rapid spread through Vietnam.

Even a 10 percent decline in production in Vietnam, a much smaller pork producer than China, would put further pressure on a global market already struggling to meet demand from its bigger neighbour, Sherrard said.