S.Korea finds African swine fever in sausage brought in by Chinese traveller

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) -

* South Korea has found African swine fever in packed pork sausage brought into the country by a Chinese traveller, its agriculture ministry said on Friday

* The traveller arrived at Pyeongtaek port in the country’s northeast on March 4, the ministry said in a statement

* That marks the second time the highly contagious virus has been detected in Chinese foods carried to South Korea by travellers

* South Korea has tightened quarantine operations at airports and ports since the first case was found in August last year, while asking livestock farmers to avoid countries that have seen outbreaks of swine fever such as China

* The disease has not hit any hog farms in South Korea, which does not import pork products or live pigs from China

* More than 100 outbreaks of the disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless for humans, have been reported in China

* Vietnam has also confirmed the spread of the virus (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)