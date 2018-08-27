FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 1:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's soymeal futures hit 2-mth low on African swine fever worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China’s soybean meal futures fell 2 percent in early trade on Monday, hit by concerns that recent African swine fever outbreaks in the country may drag on demand for feed.

The most actively traded soymeal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange for delivery in January dropped 2 percent to 3,066 yuan ($446.03) per tonne, their lowest since late June.

China has culled over 25,000 pigs after the nation reported four ASF outbreaks in a month.

$1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford

