December 10, 2018

China bans raising pigs in wild boar areas to block swine fever

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it will ban pig farming in areas inhabited by wild boars to prevent the spread of highly contagious African swine fever.

China, the world’s top pork producer, has reported more than 80 outbreaks of African swine fever across the country since early August, leading to the culling of hundreds of thousands of pigs.

The ministry said last month a strain of the virus found in a wild boar was different from the one circulating among pigs, and it warned of the risks of an additional strain infecting its domestic herd.

