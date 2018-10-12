China agriculture ministry says swine fever outbreak confirmed in Tianjin

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Friday that an outbreak of African swine fever had been confirmed in Tianjin, the first to be reported in the municipality located just southeast of Beijing.

The fever was found on a farm with 639 pigs, with 292 infected and 189 dying of the disease, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, which earlier on Friday reported another outbreak in Liaoning province. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)