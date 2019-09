BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China’s state council said on Tuesday it wants large-scale pig farms to make up 58% of the total by 2022 to help improve stability of pork supplies.

It did not say how it defines large farms or what the current level is.

China is the world’s top producer of pork but the herd has shrunk by at least a third since an outbreak of deadly African swine fever in the country a year ago. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Andrew Heavens)