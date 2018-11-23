China confirms African swine fever outbreak in Inner Mongolia region

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry said on Friday it has confirmed an African swine fever outbreak in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region

* The new case was found on a pig farm in the city of Baotou, killed 53 hogs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website

* China has reported more than 70 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease since early August and confirmed the first outbreak in the capital of Beijing on Friday morning (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)