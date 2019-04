BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it had confirmed outbreaks of African swine fever in two locations in Hainan province, an island off its southern coast.

The incurable disease was found on two small pig farms in Danzhou city and two farms in Wanning city.

The disease has now been found in every province and region on the mainland, including Hainan island, since it was first detected in August 2018.