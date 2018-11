BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s agricultural ministry said on Friday it had confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak on a farm of 40 pigs in Yibin city, in the southwest province of Sichuan.

It is the first case of African swine fever found in Sichuan. China has reported more than 60 cases of the fatal disease in 18 provinces since the disease was first detected in the country in early August.