China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Heilongjiang province

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* China confirmed on Monday a new African swine fever outbreak in Heilongjiang province, the agriculture ministry said in a statement published on its website

* The new case, found on two pig farms in the city of Haerbin, the capital of the northeastern province, killed 269 of the animals, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said

* China has reported more than 60 outbreaks of the deadly disease since early August and confirmed the nation’s first case in wild boar last week (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)