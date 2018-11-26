Healthcare
November 26, 2018 / 3:56 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Hubei province

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak in Hubei province on Monday

* The fresh outbreak, found on a pig farm in Huangshi city, Hubei, killed five of the 63 pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website

* In the meanwhile, China lifted African swine fever-related restrictions in an area in Dalian city, Liaoning province, the ministry said in a separate statement on Monday

* China has reported more than 70 cases of the highly contagious disease since early August (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

