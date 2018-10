BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry confirms new African Swine Fever outbreak in the city of Zhaotong in Yunnan province in the country’s southwest, official CCTV reported on Sunday

* Ministry confirms African Swine Fever in two farms in Zhaotong with a total of 545 pigs dead, CCTV reports

* China has seen a series of outbreaks of the highly contagious disease since early August (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)