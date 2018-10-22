FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
October 22, 2018 / 5:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Zhejiang province

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* China confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak in the city of Taizhou, in Zhejiang province, the country’s agriculture ministry said on Monday

* The new case, found on a farm with 2,280 pigs, infected and killed 56 of the animals, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website on Monday

* China has culled 200,000 pigs following more than 40 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease since early August (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.