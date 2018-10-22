China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Zhejiang province

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* China confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak in the city of Taizhou, in Zhejiang province, the country’s agriculture ministry said on Monday

* The new case, found on a farm with 2,280 pigs, infected and killed 56 of the animals, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website on Monday

* China has culled 200,000 pigs following more than 40 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease since early August (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)