China finds African swine fever in Anhui farm; 10th outbreak in a month

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China has detected an outbreak of African swine fever on a farm in Anhui province, its tenth case since the first outbreak of the deadly virus was discovered just over a month ago, state broadcaster China Central Television said on Thursday.

The report said 22 hogs have died and 62 were infected on the farm, which has 886 pigs. It’s the third swine fever infection in Anhui province. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Darren Schuettler)