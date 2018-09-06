FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
September 6, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

China finds African swine fever in Anhui farm; 10th outbreak in a month

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China has detected an outbreak of African swine fever on a farm in Anhui province, its tenth case since the first outbreak of the deadly virus was discovered just over a month ago, state broadcaster China Central Television said on Thursday.

The report said 22 hogs have died and 62 were infected on the farm, which has 886 pigs. It’s the third swine fever infection in Anhui province. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.