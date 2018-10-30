China finds new African swine fever cases in three provinces -ministry

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* China has found three new African swine fever cases on small pig farms in Shanxi, Hunan and Yunnan provinces, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday

* The herds at the affected farms together total 390 pigs, the ministry said on its website

* China, the world’s top pork producer, has reported more than 40 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in 13 provinces since it was first detected in early August (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing Tom Hogue)