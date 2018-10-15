China reports 3 new African swine fever outbreaks in Liaoning province

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) -

* China reported three new African swine fever cases in Liaoning province, the agriculture ministry said on Monday

* The new outbreaks, confirmed on three pig farms in Jinzhou city and Panjin city in the northeastern province, infected and killed 459 pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website

* China has found a series of African swine fever cases in Liaoning province in recent days, highlighting the difficulty of controlling the highly contagious disease among the world’s largest herds (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)