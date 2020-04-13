Healthcare
China reports African swine fever cases in Gansu, Shaanxi provinces

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) -

* China has confirmed two cases of African swine fever in the northern provinces of Gansu and Shaanxi, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on Sunday night

* The Gansu case was detected in two trucks transporting 320 piglets to Minqin county, with three piglets dead

* The Shaanxi outbreak occurred in a small farm with 49 hogs that had bought piglets from another province. There were 39 pigs killed in the outbreak

* The agriculture ministry said that it has sent inspectors to carry out special checks on African swine fever in Gansu and Shaanxi (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

