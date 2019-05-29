China reports African swine fever in southwestern Yunnan

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) -

* China confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak in southwestern Yunnan province on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said

* The disease was detected on a farm of 80 pigs in Menghai county in Xishuangbanna, said the ministry, killing 12

* African swine fever is deadly to pigs but not harmful to people

* The disease has swept through China, producer of half of the world's pigs, and may reduce pork output by 35 percent this year, according to one estimate