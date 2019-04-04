China reports first African swine fever outbreak in Xinjiang

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry on Thursday confirmed the first case of African swine fever in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang

* The outbreak occurred on a farm with 200 live pigs in the city of Urumqi, infecting 15 of the animals and killing 15, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement

* China has already reported more than 100 outbreaks of African swine fever since August, causing turmoil in the $1 trillion hog industry and related sectors. The disease is deadly to hogs, but does not affect people (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)