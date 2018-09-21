FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports first case of African swine fever Jilin province

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China reported two new cases of African swine fever on Friday, as the deadly disease continued to spread to new areas in the world’s top pork producer.

One case occurred on a farm of 484 pigs in the city of Gongzhuling in Jilin province in the northeast of China, killing 56 pigs, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. This is the first outbreak of the disease in the province.

A second case in the Horqin Right Banner area of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region killed 22 pigs on a farm of 138 animals, it added in the statement on its website. (Reporting by Dominique Patton)

