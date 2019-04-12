China reports latest African swine fever outbreak, in far west

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) -

* China on Friday said it had confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, in the far western region of Xinjiang, as the highly contagious disease spreads through the world’s largest hog herd

* The outbreak in Xinjiang’s Shule county has killed 92 animals on two farms with a total of 583 pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website

* China has reported about 120 cases of the incurable disease since it was first detected in the country in early August

* The disease is deadly for pigs but does not harm humans (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)