Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2019 / 1:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China reports latest African swine fever outbreak, in far west

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) -

* China on Friday said it had confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, in the far western region of Xinjiang, as the highly contagious disease spreads through the world’s largest hog herd

* The outbreak in Xinjiang’s Shule county has killed 92 animals on two farms with a total of 583 pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website

* China has reported about 120 cases of the incurable disease since it was first detected in the country in early August

* The disease is deadly for pigs but does not harm humans (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below