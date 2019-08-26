China reports new African swine fever case in Yunnan province

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it had confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in the southwestern province of Yunnan

* The outbreak occurred on a farm of 120 pigs near Zhaotong city in the northeast of the province, killing 26 pigs.

* An epidemic of African swine fever has swept through China’s hog herd over the last year, reducing pig numbers by almost a third, according to official data, and sending pork prices soaring (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)