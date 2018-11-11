China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Anhui province

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in the eastern province of Anhui.

China, home to the world’s largest hog herd, has reported more than 50 cases of the highly contagious disease, including in Anhui, since the first detected outbreak in early August.

The fever was found on a farm with 8,339 pigs in Qingyang county in the south of Anhui, infecting 96 of the animals and killing 47 of them, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

Transportation of pigs in and out of the area has been banned. The movement of pork products outside the area has also been prohibited.

Last month, the ministry said it would lift African swine fever-related restrictions in four Anhui cities hit by previous outbreaks.