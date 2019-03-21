China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Chongqing city

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry said a new African swine fever outbreak was found in Chongqing city

* The outbreak happened on a farm with 91 live pigs in Chongqing city, infecting nine of the animals and killing six, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on Thursday

* China has already reported more than 100 outbreaks of the diseases since August, 2018. The disease is deadly to hogs but does not affect people. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Edmund Blair)