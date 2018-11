BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* China confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak in Fujian province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday

* The new case, confirmed on a farm with 4,521 pigs in Putian city in the southeastern province, infected and killed 85 of the animals

* China has reported more than 50 cases of the highly contagious disease since the first detected outbreak in early August (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly)