China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Gansu province

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry said on Friday a new African swine fever outbreak was confirmed in the northwestern province of Gansu

* The outbreak occurred on a farm with 190 live pigs in the city of Lanzhou, infecting 143 of the animals and killing 37, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement

* China has already reported around 100 outbreaks of the disease in 24 provinces and cities since August. The disease is deadly to hogs, but does not affect people.