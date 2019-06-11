China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guizhou province

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) -

* China’s southern province of Guizhou has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Duyun city, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in a statement on Tuesday

* The outbreak killed 15 pigs on a farm of 331, the ministry said

* China has reported more than 120 outbreaks of the deadly disease in all of its mainland provinces and regions, as well as Hainan island and Hong Kong, since it was first detected in the country in early August last year (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue)