September 28, 2018 / 4:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Jilin province

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* China’s northeastern province of Jilin has reported a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Friday

* The case occurred on a farm of 44 pigs in the city of Songyuan, killing three pigs, and eight pigs were infected, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

* China has banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces where African swine fever has been reported. The outbreak of the disease is not the first in Jilin province (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

