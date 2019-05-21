China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Ningxia region

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) -

* China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in the northwestern region of Ningxia, as the deadly disease spreads through the world’s top pig herd

* The outbreak in Shizuishan city of Ningxia, killed three pigs in a farm of 40, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural affairs said in a statement on Tuesday

* China has reported more than 120 outbreaks of the incurable disease in all of its mainland provinces and regions, as well as Hainan island and Hong Kong, since it was first detected in the country in early August. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)