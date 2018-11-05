China reports new African swine fever outbreak in southern Hunan province

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it had confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in southern Hunan province

* The highly contagious disease killed 4 pigs on a farm of 119 head in Baojing county, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website

* China, the world’s top pork producer, has reported around 50 outbreaks of the deadly disease across 13 provinces since it was first detected in early August (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)