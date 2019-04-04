China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Yunnan province

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry on Thursday reported a new case of African swine fever in the southwestern province of Yunnan

* The outbreak, found on a group of 10 pig farms in the city of Shangri-La with 301 hogs in total, killed 105 of the animals, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website

* China has already reported more than 100 outbreaks of African swine fever since it was first detected last August. The disease is deadly to pigs, but does not affect people (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)