Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 9, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says African swine fever outbreak remains severe

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday that the African swine fever outbreak in the country remains complex and severe, and prevention and control efforts are in a pivotal period.

China has reported 28 cases of the highly contagious disease in eight provinces so far, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website. The country’s first African swine fever outbreak was found in Liaoning province in early August. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

