Financials
June 3, 2019 / 9:50 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

China to offer financial support to sow farms to rebuild pig herd

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) -

* China urged provincial authorities on Monday to offer financial support to sow farms and large-scale pig farms to help stabilise pork production after African swine fever caused a sharp decline in its hog herd

* Credit guarantee providers should actively provide credit guarantee services to breeding farms and large-scale farms that produce more than 5,000 hogs a year, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in a notice on its website

* It also called for guarantees on expiring loans to be extended for farmers and loan guarantees to be simplified and processing times to be shortened

* Interest rates on bank loans for farming companies should be capped at 2%, said the document

* The moves come after the ministry said China’s breeding herd fell by 22% in April from a year ago, the largest drop ever, and raising worries of a shortage of pork in the world’s top producer and consumer of the meat (Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below