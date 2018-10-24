China's early African swine fever cases due to kitchen waste feeding

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said the majority of the early cases of African swine fever were related to the practice of farmers feeding kitchen waste to pigs, according to a statement published on its website on Wednesday.

The long distance transport of live hogs was the main route for transmission of the highly contagious disease across regions in China, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

China will set up a registration system for vehicles transporting live hogs, poultry and other livestock, to control spread of the disease, the statement said.

China has already banned the transport of live hogs from regions where African swine fever outbreaks were found and neighbouring provinces. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Domonique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)