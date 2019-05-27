China's Guangxi region reports new African swine fever outbreak

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - China’s southwestern Guangxi region has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Bobai county, said the Bobai government on its website on Monday.

The disease was detected in a single pig in a household in the county, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs later said on its website.

Another outbreak on a farm of 104 pigs in Yanshan town in neighbouring Yunnan province was also reported on Saturday by the ministry.

The disease, usually fatal in pigs but not harmful to people, is spreading throughout China, producer of about half of the world’s pigs.