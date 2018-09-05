FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
September 5, 2018 / 2:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Shandong steps up slaughterhouse guidelines as African swine fever spreads

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Slaughterhouses in eastern Shandong province, one of China’s top producers of pigs, should prioritize the purchase of local pigs, said a notice from the Shandong Provincial Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau on Tuesday

* The notice, issued as a highly contagious African swine fever spreads across the country, reiterated government rules forbidding the purchase and transport of pigs from provinces that have already reported disease outbreaks

* It urged slaughterhouses to strengthen oversight of brokers and pig truckers to ensure traceability, strictly implement inspection of pigs entering the facilities and check quarantine certificates

* It called for more staff training on reporting cases to authorities

* Brokers should follow rules on registering with local authorities and law on purchasing and selling pigs, it added (Reporting by Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.