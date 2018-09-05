China's Shandong steps up slaughterhouse guidelines as African swine fever spreads

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Slaughterhouses in eastern Shandong province, one of China’s top producers of pigs, should prioritize the purchase of local pigs, said a notice from the Shandong Provincial Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau on Tuesday

* The notice, issued as a highly contagious African swine fever spreads across the country, reiterated government rules forbidding the purchase and transport of pigs from provinces that have already reported disease outbreaks

* It urged slaughterhouses to strengthen oversight of brokers and pig truckers to ensure traceability, strictly implement inspection of pigs entering the facilities and check quarantine certificates

* It called for more staff training on reporting cases to authorities

* Brokers should follow rules on registering with local authorities and law on purchasing and selling pigs, it added (Reporting by Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)