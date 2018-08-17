Japan widens stricter quarantine after China's 2nd African swine fever case

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) -

* Japan has widened its stricter quarantine to travellers from China’s Henan and Heilongjiang provinces after its Asian neighbour’s second case of African swine fever (ASF) was reported in those areas, an official at Japan’s ministry of agriculture, forestry and fisheries said on Friday

* China found its second case of ASF on Thursday at a slaughterhouse in Zhengzhou in Henan province, stirring concerns about the spread of the deadly infection across the world’s largest pig herd

* Japan had already tightened quarantine operations at airports and seaports earlier this month, especially for travellers from Liaoning province and surrounding areas, where China’s first case of ASF was reported

* Japan also temporarily suspended imports of heat-treated Chinese pork right after the first outbreak of ASF, but it has resumed imports after confirming that Chinese processing facilities which export their products to Japan were complying with the required conditions

* Japan already bans raw pork imports from China due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)