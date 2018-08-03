FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 8:05 AM / in 3 hours

China culls pigs after 1st African swine flu outbreak -local govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities said on Friday they have culled almost 1,000 pigs near Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province in northeast China, after discovering an outbreak of deadly African swine fever (ASF).

This is the country’s first known outbreak of the devastating livestock disease and will stoke concerns about its spread in the world’s largest pig herd.

Some 913 hogs were slaughtered and the outbreak has been effectively contained, the Liaoning provincial animal health bureau said.

ASF occurs among pigs and wild boars, and its effects are often deadly. There is no vaccine.

The disease does not affect humans. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)

