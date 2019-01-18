REFILE-China says looking to develop vaccine for African swine fever

(Corrects typo in headline)

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* China is looking to develop a vaccine for African swine fever, the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday

* China has set up a project that will also study the origins of the virus and the way that it spreads, the ministry said in a statement published on its website

* China has reported around 100 cases of the highly-contagious disease since the first outbreak in the country was confirmed in northeastern Liaoning province in early August

* African swine fever does not harm humans but is deadly to pigs and there is no cure

* Researchers in other countries are also working on a vaccine against the disease but have been hindered by gaps in knowledge on the virus and the variation of strains

* China said it would work on a so-called ‘live’ vaccine (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Joseph Radford)