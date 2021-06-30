Syngenta readies for China flotation with document filing expected Wednesday

SHANGHAI/ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Syngenta Group will likely post the prospectus for its upcoming initial public offering in Shanghai’s STAR Market later on Wednesday, sources have told Reuters, clearing the way for the $60 billion Swiss agrichemical giant’s flotation by the end of 2021.

Documents are being readied with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, with Syngenta’s owner ChemChina aiming to raise around 65 billion yuan ($10 billion) from the IPO. (Reporting by John Revill and Julie Zhu Editing by Riham Alkousaa)