Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Chemicals - Agricultural

Syngenta starts pre-IPO 'tutoring' process, China securities regulator says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemical giant Syngenta, owned by ChemChina, has begun the so-called “tutoring” process with investment banks ahead of a planned initial public offering IPO on Shanghai’s STAR market, a China Securities Regulatory Commission statement said.

The investment banks that are involved in the Syngenta tutoring process, which sees bankers coach company executives on IPO-related issues, include China International Capital Corp, BOCI and Citic Securities, the statement said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up