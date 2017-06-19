Hong Kong regulator halts trade in China Taifeng Beddings

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator on Monday halted trade in China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd, without giving details.

Shares in the bedding products manufacturer have not traded since February 2015, when China Taifeng requested a suspension.

Last month, China Taifeng had suspended duties of Liu Qingping as chairman and executive director pending the outcome of an internal investigation into its annual results.

China Taifeng did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday. The SFC declined to comment on the trading halt.

The SFC can issue so-called Rule 8 directions under Hong Kong's listing rules "on grounds that the market is misinformed, disorderly or unfair".

Previous SFC trading halt orders include Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd, China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)