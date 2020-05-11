Chinese Labor Unrest
China says lodged stern representations with New Zealand over Taiwan

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China has lodged stern representations with New Zealand for supporting Taiwan’s entry into the World Health Organization as an observer, urging the country to abide by the so-called One China principle to avoid undermining bilateral relations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing.

Asked separately at the briefing about a report that the United States will release a report accusing China of attempting to steal information from U.S. researchers working to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Zhao said China opposes all forms of cyber attacks. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

