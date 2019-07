BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s culture and tourism ministry said on Wednesday it will stop issuing individual permits for travel to Taiwan for people in 47 mainland cities from Aug. 1 due to the state of relations with the island.

The ministry did not elaborate.

People from the mainland need permission to travel to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade province. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Robert Birsel)