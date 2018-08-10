China information industries to generate $876 bln per year in consumption by 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China is aiming to generate 6 trillion yuan ($875.90 billion) a year in annual consumption from its information industries by 2020, the government said on Friday, part of a wider effort to use new communications technologies to upgrade the economy.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a policy document that it would aim to drive the value of information-related sectors to 15 trillion yuan over the period, and promote advanced internet use in fields such as education and medical care.

It also promised to bring 4G network coverage to 98 pct of rural areas by 2020 and make full use of innovations in big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to upgrade consumer electronic products like mobile phones, computers and televisions. ($1 = 6.8501 yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)